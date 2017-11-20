Man from Willington, near Bedford, starts dream pilot training scholarship valued at £35,000

A Willington man has this week started a dream pilot training scholarship worth £35,000.

Robert Hubbard, 25, has always dreamed of becoming a pilot and says the best part of any holiday is always the airport and the flight!

Robert said: “At 13 years old I signed up to do every newspaper round, so that I could afford to pay for one short flying lesson a month.

“I also joined the Air Cadets and volunteered at a flying school in Cranfield, just so that I could be near aeroplanes. The best part of any holiday for me is always the airport and the flight.”

Even before then, from the pushchair, in fact, he was known for launching polystyrene aeroplanes.He’s even spent time working alongside air ambulances as an NHS paramedic.

Earning a private pilot’s licence at the age of 17, his dream to become a professional pilot edged closer.

However, his is a costly dream, so he set up a business training lifeguards and first aiders, and trained as a paramedic with the NHS Ambulance Service.

He also completed a mathematics degree with the Open University, all the while saving to be able to pick up and follow his dream in earnest.

“It’s fair to say that funding is one of the largest hurdles one faces on the path to becoming an airline pilot.

“I’ve spent many an hour watching aeroplanes arrive and depart from the other side of the fence at Luton Airport and have made thousands of cups of tea and coffee, at numerous clubhouse.”

On Monday it all came together when he joined Airways Aviation in Oxford after winning the company’s UK and Ireland Pilot Training Scholarship.