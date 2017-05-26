Man fined almost £1,000 for dumping vehicle in Bedford

A Wilstead man has been left hundreds of pounds worse off and with a criminal record after abandoning his car.

Peter Holowatinc was prosecuted by Bedford Borough Council for abandoning a Vauxhall Zafira in Hampton Close in 2016.

Luton Magistrates convicted Mr Holowatinc who did not attend court.

He was fined £660, as well as being ordered to pay £268 towards the costs of the council, along with a victim surcharge of £66.

A council officer responded to a report of an abandoned car in Hampton Close, on 23 August last year.

As Mr Holowatinc failed to pay the fixed penalty this left the council no option other than to prosecute at court.

Councillor Charles Royden said: “Prosecution is always a last resort.

“However prosecution is necessary to protect the amenities of the area for our residents.”

The council offers a service for owners to dispose of unwanted vehicles.