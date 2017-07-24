Man dies after getting into difficulties in Bedford river

Police have announced the death of a young man in the river at Bedford yesterday (Sunday).

The man entered the water shortly before 7pm before getting into difficulties.

Officers attended along with the fire service and a search was carried out in an area of the river near Priory Marina, with the man being recovered from the river shortly before 8.30pm. He was taken to hospital but sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is believed the man had been socialising with friends and got into difficulties after entering the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner.

Chief Inspector Hob Hoque, Community Safety lead for the force, said: “Even the strongest of swimmers can get into difficulty as a result of undercurrents and deeper water, a bit of fun splashing around can soon turn into something a lot more tragic. We urge the public to be aware of the hidden dangers of rivers and areas of open water within the county, even those which may look calm and safe can pose a risk.”

The death follows a previous incident in which Zbigniew Lasocki, 39, was found dead in the river last Tuesday (18 July). A post mortem carried out on Wednesday, July 19, was inconclusive and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Further tests are due to be carried out to try to ascertain the cause of death.

Two men from Bedford were arrested in connection with the death of Mr Lasocki. An 28-year-old man has been released and will face no further action, and a 47-year-old man has been released on bail.

Police want to speak to anyone who knew Mr Lasocki, who was also known as ‘Zibby’, or witnessed how he came to enter the river. Please call 101 and quote Operation Ballos.