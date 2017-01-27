Man delivering parcels in Bedford is robbed at knifepoint

A man delivering parcels to an address in Shakespeare Road, Bedford, was robbed at knifepoint.It happened as he left the building on Friday, January 20. Two men approached him and held up what was believed to be a knife next to his body, demanding the keys to his van. A mobile phone, van keys and an S Registration Vauxhall van were taken. One of the offenders is described as being around 6ft tall with a heavy build.

The second offender is described as 5ft9in and also has a heavy build.

Detective Constable Lisa Whitson said: “This was a horrific incident that happened to a man who was simply doing his job.There was a lot of traffic around at the time when the incident occurred so I am keen to speak to anyone who has any information.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident take place or has any information is asked to contact DC Whitson on 101 quoting the crime reference number JH/2850/17. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.