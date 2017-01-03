Man dead after his car was hit by a train in Bedfordshire

A man has died after a train hit his car at a level-crossing near Lidlington.

Officers from the British Transport Police and Bedfordshire Police attended the scene near Marston Road at around 10am this morning.

The car was hit by the 09.34 London Midlands service from Bedford to Bletchley with 11 passengers and two members of staff on board.

There are no other reported injuries.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “At present the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers continue to examine exactly how the car came to be on the tracks.”

A spokesman for Network Rail, which manages level crossings in Britain, said: “We are assisting emergency services with an incident at Marston level crossing, near Bedford, in which a train has collided with a car.

“British Transport Police are investigating the cause of the incident.”