Man charged with GBH following Bedford incident

A man has been remanded in custody charged with four offences of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Nisar Ahmed, 32, of Hurst Grove, Bedford, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 12) to face charges relating to an incident in Iddesleigh Road on Sunday, November 11.

Ahmed has been remanded into custody pending a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on January 9.

Anyone with any information about Sunday’s incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference JH/50889/2016.