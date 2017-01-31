Man charged with GBH after stabbing a woman in Bedford

A man has been charged in relation to a stabbing which happened in Bedford at the weekend.

Adam Bunn, 21, from Hillgrounds Road, Kempston, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

At approximately 1.20pm on Sunday (January 29) a woman was stabbed following an altercation on Greyfriars.

She was taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment but her injuries were not believed to be serious.

Bunn appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday) where he was remanded pending a future court appearance.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Lisa Whitson on 101.