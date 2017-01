A man has been charged following the stabbing of a man in Bedford on Sunday (January 8).

At approximately 1.30am police were called to reports of a serious assault at an address in Millbrook Road.

A man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Vladamir Cubrilovic, 38, from Millbrook Road, was charged yesterday with grievous bodily harm and has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning.