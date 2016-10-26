Man charged for drug and weapon offences following raid in Bedford

A man has been charged with a number of offences following the raid of a property in Bedford last week.

Yesterday (October 25), Stephen Francis, 19, of Mitford Close, Bedford, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, one count of possessing a prohibited weapon and one count of possessing prohibited ammunition.

He appeared before Luton Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded into custody pending his next court appearance at Luton Crown Court on November 28.

The arrest came following a warrant which was executed at a property in Bedford last week.

During the search, officers recovered a number of items, including what were believed to be drugs.