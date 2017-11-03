Man assaulted by thugs in Halloween masks in Kempston park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Addison Howard Park in Bedford Road, on Tuesday (October 31).

Between 5.55pm and 6.15pm the victim was assaulted by two men wearing masks. On falling to the floor, the offenders continued to assault the man, picking him up and dropping him to the ground causing serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

One of the men was wearing a ‘scream’ mask and the other was wearing a hockey mask similar to that worn by a character in the Friday the 13th films.

Investigating Officer Dawn Cooke said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident. If you were out on Halloween and you remember seeing people in similar masks in the area around Addison Howard Park, did you see where they went? Please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JH/ 47178/2017. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111