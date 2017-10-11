Man arrested after van ploughs into Bedfordshire home

A 34-year-old man from Maulden is currently in police custody after a van ploughed into a home.

Bedfordshire Police was called to Ampthill Road in the village at 10.35pm on Tuesday, where the van was discovered lodged into the front of the house.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being unable drive through drink or drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 469 for Tuesday.