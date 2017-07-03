Man arrested after bomb scare close to Bedford school

Homes close to a Bedford secondary school had to be evacuated on Sunday morning, after reports of a suspicious device.

The houses in Berkeley Road, close to the Bedford Academy, were evacuated after officers discovered a possible explosive device at a property shortly after 11am.

A scene guard is still in place but residents have since been allowed to return to their properties.

Officers attended and the device was removed from the scene. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams have conducted checks to ensure the property is safe.

Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart said: “We would like to reassure residents that we are conducting thorough checks as the safety of the local community is our key priority, but there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.

“We are continuing searches of the property today and we will keep local residents updated with any further developments.”

One man from Bedford has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody for questioning.