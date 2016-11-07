Man armed with] knife in Bedford hospitalised after police use car to subdue him

A knife-wielding man was hospitalised with serious leg injuries after he was struck by a police car.

An investigation is now underway after officers were called at around 10.15am on Thursday (November 3) morning to reports of a stolen car in Bedford.

The vehicle failed to stop for police but when it was pulled over, the three occupants got out of the car and one man was armed with a knife.

He was eventually subdued after being hit by the police car and was taken to Bedford Hospital with serious leg injuries and cuts to his head.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has confirmed an investigation is now underway.

A spokesman for the IPCC said it is reviewing the in car footage and body-worn camera footage as part of investigations.

He added: “An officer reported the man appeared to be armed and was approaching police at the time he struck him with his car.

“This will form part of our independent investigation.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire police said: “The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed and has begun an independent investigation.”

A woman was arrested nearby and has been released on bail and a third person who is believed to have been travelling in the vehicle has not been located.