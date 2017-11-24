Man and dog hurt during burglary in Barkers Lane Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at Barkers Lane, Bedford, on Wednesday (November 22).

It happened around 12.30pm, when a man discovered two intruders in his home. He confronted them but was assaulted and his dog was injured.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 10in, slim, with dark eyes. He was wearing a light blue hooded puffa jacket, blue jeans and a black or blue winter hat. He also covered his mouth with a scarf and was wearing dark gloves.

The second man is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in, wearing a zipped black jacket and a dark scarf.

Investigator, Sajid Saddique,said: “This was a nasty burglary which left both the victim and his dog injured and needing medical assistance.

“We would urge anyone who may have been in the area at the time to let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 179 of 22 November. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.