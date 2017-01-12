Man, 39, admits killing friend with one punch in Bedford pub

A man has admitted killing a friend with a single punch in a Bedford pub, when he appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Nigel Williams denied murdering Mark Munday at the Grafton Hotel in Midland Road, Bedford, on Saturday, December 4.

Mark Munday

But Williams, 39, of Cowper Street, Olney, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Munday, from Kempston, when he appeared in court via video link from Norwich Prison.

Prosecutor Tim Prober-Wood, told the judge: “This is a one punch homicide case. It seems likely the plea tendered will be accepted.”

He said that before the crown accept the plea a number of matters, including a full post mortem examination report, need to be considered.

Judge Michael Kay QC remanded Williams, an electrical engineer, in custody.

The next hearing will be on April 10 and a trial date has been set for May 15.

Following his death, Mr Munday’s family issued a statement through Beds police, the tribute stating: “Mark Munday was a loving husband, great dad and son.

“He was loved by his family and many friends . He will be sadly missed.”