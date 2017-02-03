Magpas crew perform road side surgery after man found in a ditch suffering cardiac arrest

A man was found having in cardiac arrest after his car veered off the road and ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened in Bedford last night (February 2) and a Magpas Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle was sent to the indicent.

When the Magpas team arrived, a paramedic crew had successfully resuscitated the patient, in his 70s.

The Magpas medical team then performed a road side surgical procedure, providing the man with enhanced A&E level care, after he went into a second cardiac arrest.

The Magpas doctor and paramedic then accompanied the patient to Bedford Hospital, in a land ambulance, where upon arrival the man was in critical condition.

A Magpas Air Ambulance spokesperson said: “This incident highlights how we can bring vital hospital level care to seriously ill patients when time is of the essence, 24/7 in the East of England and beyond.”

Bedfordshire police were also in attendance.