Macmillan cancer info bus is visiting Bedford

The Macmillan Cancer Support Mobile Information Service is visiting Bedford town centre on Tuesday, October 3.

The service will offer free, specialist information and support about cancer with specialists on hand to answer questions and provide

information.

The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone

It's open to anyone, no matter what your concern - whether you're living with or beyond cancer, or are a loved one or carer for someone who is.

The mobile unit will be stationed at Church Square (behind the former BHS store in Midland Road) between 10am-4pm.

Cathryn Gort, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, said: “On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers,

come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned

visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo