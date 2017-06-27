Longholme Lake cafe officially opened by Mayor

The newly refurbished Longholme Lake café in Bedford has been officially opened.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson cut the ribbon at the family-run café which is open daily and offers delicious hot and chilled drinks, freshly made sandwiches, mouth-watering cakes, ice creams and snacks.

There are plenty of tables and seats on the front terrace overlooking the lake and in the new courtyard.

Boats are available to members of the public to hire and there are plans to offer bikes for rent too.

The café is operated by Tom Healey and Andreas Doverstav, who have 20 years’ hospitality and catering experience.

Mr Hodgson said: “I congratulate the new café owners on their successful opening of the refurbished Longholme Lake café. It’s a great place for lunch or a meeting place for a coffee and a chat. I know it will be well used by the local community and also by visitors to the Embankment and Mill Meadows.”

The cafe is open from 8am until 5pm Tuesday to Friday and on Sunday, 8am until 6pm on Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Monday.

To find out more about the café, visit www.thelongholme.com