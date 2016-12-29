Long serving Bedford Hospital staff celebrated

Staff at Bedford Hospital have been recognised at a special ceremony for collectively dedicating more than 1,300 years of continuous service.

The Long Service Awards were presented by chief executive, Stephen Conroy and chairman, Gordon Johns who shone the spotlight on staff who reached a key milestone of 25 years of service.

More than 50 members of staff and their guests were invited to the ceremony at the Swannery restaurant in the hospital, where they were presented with a certificate, commemorative 25 year badge and shopping voucher.

Stephen Conroy, said: “As an organisation we are passionate about recognising staff who show commitment and dedication to the trust and the work they do.

“This is why we celebrate the wealth of experience and expertise of our 53 staff members who have devoted the majority of their working lives to the hospital.

“The ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate this great achievement together and thank these members of staff for their continuous service.”

Mr Johns added: “It’s a very proud moment to be able to recognise the long-standing support and dedication of so many of our staff.

“Staff who have worked tirelessly in delivering excellent patient care.

“This dedication is crucial in helping the hospital progress health care services and increase patient benefits.

“All of the recipients of the Long Service Awards 2016 are thoroughly deserving of this recognition.”

One of the Long Service Awards recipients, Vivien Kilgour said: “Since joining Bedford Hospital some 25 years ago, I have seen the trust grow in many ways - from the number of staff working here to the number of patients we treat.

“I have and will continue to enjoy working with such a brilliant team of staff who continue to go from strength to strength.”

