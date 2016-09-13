Young Bedford cancer patients treated to a safari park trip

Bedford Hospital’s young cancer patients, past and present, were treated to a day out at the safari park.

The trip was organised using donations fundraised by staff at Bedford Hospital, patient families, and the public.

It was an opportunity for the children and their families to have a fun day out.

The children were collected from the hospital by bus and taken to the safari park where an array of interesting animals, activities and lunch awaited them.

Mark Sawrey, paediatric oncology nurse at Bedford Hospital, said: “This trip has been a long time in the making. It’s a fantastic treat for our patients and their families and it’s nice for them all to be able to meet others in a similar position.

“I would like to thank everyone who generously donated along with the coach company and the magician that came along to do a show for the children. Without you all we wouldn’t have been able to provide this exciting day out for some of our patients most in need of one.”

Mrs Russell, the mother of young patient James, said: “The trip to the safari park arranged by the team at Bedford Hospital was just wonderful, it was lovely to reconnect with many families we know and their very brave children, and to get to share such a special day altogether.

“The children’s giggles, laughter and squeals of delight at all the animals was priceless, we can’t thank them enough for arranging such a special day for James and his sibling.”