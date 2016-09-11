What cheaters REALLY think - One in three don’t feel guilty about straying

One in three love rats who cheat on their partner say they feel no guilt when they have an affair with a person they’ve met online.

But the majority of cheaters are more afraid of getting caught if they sleep with someone they know.

Having a great online chat is more important than looks or location when ideciding to sleep with someone they met online, according to a poll.

The survey, conducted by VictoriaMilan - a dating website for married and attached people looking to cheat, - delves into the preferences of 2,847 male and 1,415 female members of the site.

More than three-quarters of the men and women surveyed (76 per cent) said they’d prefer to have a steamy affair with a stranger than with someone they know.

More than a third (36 per cent) claim there is no guilt if the person is not a friend or acquaintance, a quarter (25 per cent) said they believe there is less chance of getting caught.

A fifth of cheaters (21 per cent) said they feel more comfortable with a stranger, and the remaining 18 per cent said they find strangers more exciting.

The majority of cheaters agree that they are more afraid of getting caught if they sleep with someone they know (42 per cent).

Just over a fifth said they feel there is a more serious vibe to the affair(21 per cent), while 19 per cent said they worry they may develop deeper feelings.

And 18 per cent said there’s just too much risk involved for them to enjoy themselves.

The survey suggests a great online chat is likely to ‘seal the deal’ when trawling for an affair with a stranger.

Just under a third said if the person lives in a different city they are much more appealing, while 23 per cent said they’re interested if a stranger has the same idea of an affair as them.

And only 19 per cent will choose a stranger to sleep with based purely on their looks.

Sigurd Vedal, founder and chief executive of Victoria Milan, says cheaters go to any lengths to protect their privacy.

He said: “Cheaters prefer to get into bed with a stranger because there are no inhibitions, less expectations of commitment and very little risk of getting caught.

“Sleeping with someone you know is exciting and dangerous - but not worth the trouble if you get caught.”