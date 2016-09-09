Water company promotes water quality in Bedfordshire

‘Keep It Clear’ is Anglian Water’s campaign to help reduce the misery, cost, bad smells and potential flooding and pollution caused by avoidable blockages in drains.

The water company has teamed up with community charity Groundwork Luton and Bedfordshire to promote the importance of only putting waste water down our drains.

Over 160 blockages occur in Bedford city’s water network annually and many are caused by build ups of fats, oils, greases, waste food, sanitary items and wipes - the equivalent of almost one blockage every other day.

The good news is that these blockages are easy to avoid with remembering three simple phrases: “bin your wipes to avoid blocked pipes”, “stop and think – not down the sink” and “bad smells are bad for business”.

Natalie Sutterby, operations manager for Groundwork Luton & Beds, said: “If all Bedford residents embrace this campaign, together we can reduce and maybe even eliminate avoidable sewer blockages that cause flooding, pollution and disruption in the town.

“We have a number of free packs for residents, which contain practical advice and useful gadgets such as fat traps and sink strainers to help keep waste water clear at home.”

Collette Parker, Anglian Water’s Keep it Clear community engagement manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with Groundwork in Bedford on this important message. It is so important to avoid fats, oils and food waste going down the sink as this could lead to a blockage, resulting in flooding or even a pollution incident. It is much better to recycle this food waste in hot compost systems or wormeries that can take food waste and help provide nutrient-laden soil conditioners.”

For more information and to request packs please email natalie.sutterby@groundwork.org.uk.