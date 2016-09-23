VIDEO: Bees have besieged Biggleswade family’s lawn for 3 weeks – and no-one will help

A family in Biggleswade are undergoing a seige like no other after a colony of bees took residence in their garden.

For Veruchia and Jody-Lee Grabowski, no trip outside goes without the loud chorus of bees buzzing.

The bees on the lawn

The bees are blanketed across the Grabowski’s back garden in Brunswick Close and the beguiled family have no idea how to get rid of them.

Mum-of-three Veruchia said: “We’ve never seen anything like it and they are making so much noise.

“The bees arrived three weeks ago and they covered my lawn. When my husband went out and watered it, they left but then soon came back.

“I spoke to the council and then pest control. They came out and the man I spoke with said in 12 years he’d never come across a bee infestation like this.

Veruchia & Jody-Lee Grabowsk in their garden

“My children are unhappy because they can’t use the garden, the bees are covering the lawn completely.”

The bees temporarily left after rain showers on Saturday, September 17.

But according to Veruchia, the bees came back soon afterwards.

“It’s much worse than it was. I’ve contacted pest control again to come out and see me. I’m told the bees will go at winter but they may come back.”

Azeetah, Anuschka & Jean-Luc Grabowski look at the bees

Because of their protected status, beee infestations are typically handled by the Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association.

The group stated: “Bumble bees build small nests in gardens, compost heaps, and bird boxes. They do not grow to large colonies and generally do not bother people.

“Towards the end of summer virgin queens are produced and the nest will die off. The queens hibernate over winter and start the whole process again next spring, not necessarily in the same nest location.

“As bumble bees are a protected species beekeepers cannot disturb them. So if you can leave them to get on with their work over the summer they should not bother you.

“You will also be able to watch important pollinators go about their work.”