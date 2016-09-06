Three arrested in police raid including two Bedford teens

Bedfordshire Police carried out raids in four properties and arrested three people this morning (Tuesday) for drug and weapon offences.

The raids took place in Hurst Grove, Saunders Gardens, Ashmead Road, and Oldfield Road where two guns were discovered and have been seized by police for further investigation.

A 44-year-old man from Bedford was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and is being questioned by police.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, also from Bedford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.