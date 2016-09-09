Thousands take part in Bedford Memory Walk

Happy Wanderers and 1,200 others at the Bedford Memory Walk to fight dementia Bedfordshire based actor Kevin Whately joined the Happy Wanderers, a team from Biggleswade that included Sgt Phil Boyd from Bedfordshire Police, to join in the fight against dementia on Saturday.

Kevin joined in with a Zumba warm up, before cutting the ribbon to start Alzheimer’s Society’s Bedford Memory Walk (2k or 9k) in Priory Country Park.

Kevin has personal experience of dealing with dementia, he said: “My mum died with Alzheimer’s disease in 2009 and so I know from personal experience the impact dementia has on everyone it touches.

“Memory Walk is a wonderful way to celebrate someone special who has been affected by the disease and a valuable opportunity to do something so positive to truly help and support people living with dementia and their carers.”

With him in the line-up putting their best feet forward was Elaine Baker and her sister Jenny Davey, who were walking in memory of their mum, Jeanette ‘Jenny’ Grindley who died in April of this year.

Their team was the Happy Wanderers, and they all met at the Alzheimer’s Society Singing for the Brain group in Biggleswade where Jeanette’s favourite song was The Happy Wanderer.

To donate to the Happy Wanderers team visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheHappyWanderers-fal-de-ra