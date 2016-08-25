Teenage boy, 16, helps to disarm violent offender

A teenage hero was among passers-by who wrestled a knife from the hands of a schizophrenic when he threatened to kill a man at Bedford bus station.

The man, 68-year-old John Holmes, was this week given a six month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.

Luton Crown court heard how he became violent at the bus station in June last year after failing to take his medication for schizophrenia.

First he was rude to a couple with a child, then he pulled a knife with a three inch blade on another man, saying “I am going to kill you.”

Members of the public – including a 16-year-old boy – succeeded in taking the knife from Holmes, the court heard.

The offender, who is well known around the town centre, lives in Mepham Road at Wootton. He was ordered to pay £500 prosecution costs.

The court heard Holmes had suffered two mental breakdowns and had a history of schizophrenia.

“He’d been feeling vulnerable for two days,” said his solicitor David Healey.