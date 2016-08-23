Summer festival is back with a Party on the Pavement

Thousands of visitors are expected as the Castle Quarter summer festival gets underway for a fifth year.

Castle Road in Bedford will be transformed into a giant party area on Sunday, September 4, from 11am, with something for everyone at this free event.

There will be a music stage outside the Gordon Arms, two big art projects, juggling, Magic Dave, kids comedian Jay Foreman a ‘Party On The Pavement’ for all ages, bouncy castle, reptiles and face-painting.

Help to paint a ‘Castle On Canvas’, a massive community work of art. Or create your own masterpiece with a ‘Street Art Selfie’. Stalls, local cuisine, and book a ‘Arty Party Tea Party’, afternoon tea with a twist at the Gordon Arms.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/CastleFestivalsBedford