Student steps onto the global stage

Bromham student Sherwin Robinson has been selected to represent the UK on the global stage following a top performance at the European Youth Parliament (EYP) national final in Liverpool.

In Kimbolton School’s best ever EYP result, Sherwin, along with fellow students Ioana Diac, Oliver Hale and Emily Kenyon, all 17, so impressed the judges with their debating skills that they have been invited to an international session next year.

The four upper sixth formers were members of the nine-strong Kimbolton School team that represented East Anglia in the final, which brought together more than 140 delegates from 14 teams. The would-be MEPs had all reached this stage after winning one of 12 regional stages of the competition.

Pictured from left are Sherwin Robinson, Emily Kenyon, Ioana Diac and Oliver Hale.