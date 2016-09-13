Student awarded for working roles

Student employees have had their work recognised at an awards ceremony.

Those who were nominated for this year’s Student Employee of the Year Awards (SEOTY) were honoured at a special celebration held by the University of Bedfordshire.

The students, who work in a variety of roles across the university and with external organisations, were presented with certificates to acknowledge their success and thank them for their hard work.

The students who received certificates were Ioan Alexandru Iftime, Emily Jane Thorne, Clive Gresswell, Deep Singh, Alfa Balde, Chera Gilbert and Leonard Kibaara.

The Employer Award went to Nazia Shaheen from the Impellam Group.

Emily, who scooped two prizes at the regional awards, said: “You don’t expect or imagine that you’ll be nominated for an award, let along win one. I was just doing my job.”

Her experience of organising the university’s annual Teaching Fair has led Emily to consider a career in event management, and she plans to study for the MA in Event Management when she graduates from her business management course later this year.

She said: “I want to get into events management because I enjoy planning and pulling an event together.”

Fellow student Clive worked as a telephone interviewer and team leader, which involved calling university leavers and completing the Destination of Leavers from Higher Education (DLHE) survey. He also took a prize at the regional and national awards.

Clive, who is studying for an MA by Research in Creative Writing, said: “I was very surprised to get an award as I didn’t expect it at all. I know how hard everyone on my team works so I see this as an award for everyone, not just me.”

The university’s recruitment services manager Priya Chauhan said: “All of our nominees have been great ambassadors for the university. They have demonstrated their ability to strike a balance between work life and studying, and have showed the importance of studying, gaining experience and obtaining employability skills.”