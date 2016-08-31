Street dancers step up to top marks

Talented youngsters from Bedford dance school, Dancevybz, beat teams from across the globe to take top podium positions in team and individual categories at the 2016 UDO World Street Dance Championships.

In the individual categories, the school’s youngest dancer, George Gibson, aged five, came fifth in the U6 solos competition, while Ruby Seymour, seven, came fourth in the U8 solos category. Bella Gibson and Tom Skoines, both seven, came fifth in the U8 duos competition, and took fifth and sixth place respectively in the U8 solos final.

Dancevybz - Callum Duggan

Callum Duggan, eight, came fifth in the U10 solos competition and Jack Skoines, 13, came fifth in the U14 solos category, during the contest held in Glasgow.

Four teams from the school achieved top 10 positions - the over 18 quad Wolva claimed fourth place in their age category and U14 team Outlawed secured fifth place, while U14 team Lilvybz and U18 team Frenzy ranked 8th and 10th respectively.

Dancevybz founder Stephanie Massey said: “Our achievements at the world championships are the strongest results we’ve had at international level since we started the school 10 years ago. I’m incredibly proud of all the dancers who attended the competition and the way in which they represented the county and our country, but also of the commitment, hard work and passion of our teachers, without whom none of this would be possible.”

Dancevybz teams have performed all over the world. Adult team Execute have previously ranked third in the world. Boys crew Kazzum has won the UK Hip Hop Championships, competed in Las Vegas, and reached the live finals of Sky One’s Got to Dance in 2012.