Starlight Walk returns to St John’s

The Starlight Walk returns to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice on Saturday, September 24, and is a night of remembrance and entertainment.

The 10k and 5k night-time walking challenge starts at 10pm, and gates open at 8pm. This year’s route will take place within the St John’s Hospice grounds and surrounding countryside, with time for reflection and fun.

All are welcome to take part and the night kicks off with Lisa Hillier clubbercise, who will get hundreds of walkers warmed up, before they set off on their hikes. Walkers will follow a safe marshalled route around the grounds and countryside with entertainment along the way.

After crossing the finish line, hikers will be rewarded with a medal.

Visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns/starlightwalk or call 01767 642412