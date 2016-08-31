Show success for garden centre exhibitors

Brothers David and Terry Parish certainly know their roses and their chrysanthemums.

They grow them, nurture them and then find good homes for them in their capacity as front of shop members of staff at the Milton Ernest Garden Centre.

But even they found it hard to judge between the wonderful exhibits at the annual horticultural show held at the garden centre over the bank holiday.

Terry, pictured right, a regular judge on the local circuit, said: “It’s been a hard year for gardeners but we had some lovely exhibits in all our classes.”

David, who had to keep an eye on entries in arts and crafts, photography and cooking, said: “We were slightly down on numbers in cooking and photography but our arts and crafts entries went through the roof. It proves the local show is alive and well. There are several more coming up all over the area and we hope people will support them. It’s the only way to keep them going.”