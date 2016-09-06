Rain doesn’t stop police ‘Family Fun Day’ event

Despite the rain, thousands of people enjoyed Bedfordshire Police’s second annual ‘Family Fun Day’ on Saturday.

The event gave the public a chance to find out more about the force, with displays from a number of different departments including the community cohesion team and operational support unit.

A variety of emergency response vehicles were on hand to provide a welcome attraction to those wanting to sit in a response car, on a police motorbike, in the back of a police van or explore a police boat.

There was also a visit from a fire engine and a police helicopter and people coukd take a closer look at these.

The police dogs provided an exciting demonstration of agility and obedience, and the police museum displayed mementoes and documenting of the force’s history.

Rachel Carne, a station officer at police headquarters, ran a ‘Bikeability’ session to teach children to develop better and safer cycling habits.

Chief constable Jon Boutcher, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome members of the public to HQ, it’s important to me that we meet the people living in the communities we serve. The Family Fun Day gives the public a chance to find out more about our different departments across the force, and what they do.

“We were pleased to welcome many of our partners along too, including the Road Victim’s Trust, Neighbourhood Watch, MIND, the Samaritans, Beds Fire and Rescue, the East of England Ambulance Service, and Midshires Search and Rescue.”

The day was supported by partners from the community including Luton and Dunstable Hospital Radio who provided the soundtrack to the day.