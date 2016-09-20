Railway bosses plan huge change in Bedfordshire timetables

Railway bosses hope that a massive timetable shake up in two years’ time will be well received by users.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates services between Luton, London and Bedford, among others, has begun a public consultation exercise on the complete recasting of its timetable.

The completion of work at London Bridge and the removal of the bottleneck there means the 2018 timetable will, the company says, see more frequent trains at most stations from Bedford to London.

They are also offering 50 per cent more off-peak semi-fast trains from Luton via Elstree and Borehamwood.

New links are also promised to the east to west Crossrail, St Pancras International and Docklands Light Railway.

GTR is also planning new connections between the south of England and the line to Bedford.

Phil Hutchinson, who is leading the timetable development and consultation for GTR, said: “We are proposing a complete redesign of the timetable by looking at which journeys are most important to passengers.

“We are creating more capacity and new cross London routes with connections to Crossrail and more punctual and reliable services.

“Operationally, each route would be self-contained so that if a problem occurs it does not affect other routes.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restructure the timetable to give passengers more trains and the much better reliability we all want.”

To see details visit: www.thameslinkrailway.com/2018consultation