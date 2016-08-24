Rail disruption for Bedford passengers on Bank Holiday Sunday

Network Rail will be carrying out major track replacement work in the Luton Airport Parkway area this Sunday (August 28) with buses replacing some or all trains between St Albans and Bedford and a reduced service between Brighton / Three Bridges and St Albans City / Harpenden.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner: www.nationalrail.co.uk/

The details have been advertised online at thameslinkrailway.com and on National Rail Enquiries and are:

Amended services between London St Pancras International and Bedford on Sunday August 28.

Engineering work is taking place between St Albans City / Harpenden and Bedford with various line closures.

Until approximately 9.15pm, a reduced service will run between Brighton / Three Bridges and St Albans City / Harpenden, buses will run between St Albans City and Bedford.

From approximately 9.15pm, trains will run to a revised timetable between St Albans City / Harpenden and Bedford.

All day trains between Wimbledon and Luton will not run between St Albans City and Luton, passengers should use connecting buses to / from Luton.

A limited rail service will run between St Albans City and Harpenden.

Non folding bicycles are not allowed on rail replacement bus services at any time. Folding bicycles are allowed if fully folded.

For more information, visit: ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search