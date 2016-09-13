Portrait wins a place in city exhibition

An artist from Wootton is celebrating success in the portrait field with work exhibited in London.

Martyn Burdon’s portrait of Bromham-born comic actor Matt Berry was shortlisted for the National Open Art Prize and has now been chosen for exhibition in London in October and November.

The work is currently on show at the Eagle Art Gallery in Castle Road.

Martyn, who lives in Wilstead where he has a studio, said: “Matt was a really interesting, courteous and entertaining person to work with, and it was a pleasure to paint him.”

Of his work he says: “I am currently focused on calm and reflective, painted and drawn portraiture. My work is quiet, naturalistic and figurative, with a strong importance placed on both draughtsmanship and emotional insight.”

Born in Bedford, Martyn grew up in Oakley and was a pupil at Sharnbrook Upper School which he says has a fantastic art department.

Another painting, this time of actor Michael Sheen, has also been shortlisted for the National Open Art prize. To view this work go to http://www.nationalopenart.org/gallery2.php?as=1&Michael-Sheen-18337

Visit www.nationalopenart.org/noa.php and www.martynburdon.com