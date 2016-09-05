Police appeal following aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Clapham on Wednesday August 31.

At around 8pm two men forced entry into a property in Knights Avenue and assaulted and threatened the owners after demanding money and jewellery.

The offenders, one of whom is described as stocky and around 6 feet tall, made off with a Playstation and money from the house.

Detective constable Oly Tomlinson, said: “This was a very nasty incident that has understandably left the victims shaken. We would ask anyone with information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen two men fleeing the area around that time or any suspicious activity, to get in touch. Violence will not be tolerated and we are committed to protecting our communities and finding those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Tomlinson on 101.