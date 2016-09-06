PCC holds forum with parish councils

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway will host one of her largest public forums to date, when she addresses her first Parish Councils Forum on Saturday.

The PCC, who will be joined by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, Superintendent Julia Pink and Inspector Hob Hoque, will address specific policing issues in the county including rural crime, anti-social behaviour and nuisance motorbikes. It is also an opportunity for the councillors to report any specific issues facing their communities.

“It is my task and responsibility to be the public’s voice in policing, and to receive as well as transmit when it comes to the community’s views on policing and crime in the county,” said Commissioner Holloway.

“I promised in my Police and Crime Plan to communicate with the public as fully as possible, and I am facilitating this through a series of public meetings and forum events like the Parish Councils Forum.

“The day will be interesting as well as informative, as I am joined by various representatives from the Force, who will be able to address specific concerns related to off-road bikes, community safety and anti-social behaviour, among others.”

Representatives from all Bedfordshire parish councils have been invited to the event, which will be held at Priory House in Chicksands.