Pam’s stories link love with our top hymns

Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes will be visiting Bedford and Kempston for two separate events.

Pam will be speaking at Kempston East Methodist Church on Tuesday, September 27, at 7.30pm, with a talk entitled Hearts and Hymns, which gives an insight into her experiences with the long-running BBC programme.

Organisers say the TV presenter promises some heart-breaking stories and also some very funny tales, making a very interesting evening for the audience.

All welcome and admission is free with a voluntary contribution.

Pam will return to visit St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, October 1, at 7.30pm

with Love So Amazing, and evening in association with Bedford Town Band.

The presenter is visiting at the invitation of the vicar, the Rev James Reveley.

Pam will host an evening telling about some of the moving and inspirational stories behind the nation’s favourite hymns. The music for the evening will be led by the band, with arrangements by Roger Nicolls and Ian Smith.

Tickets are available in advance from St Andrew’s Church centre office priced at £5, children admitted free, or on the door.

The evening is one in a series of events to raise funds for a new Harrison and Harrison Pipe organ which will be installed in the church in the autumn.