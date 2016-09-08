NICE time for Spidey

One of Europe’s best-regarded comic book festivals returned to Bedford over the weekend, with the NICE expo run by Close Encounters in Midland Road.

Highlights included discussion panels featuring big names from throughout the industry, plus the chance have your own exclusive artwork created and signed.

Actually, I'm really gutted seeing this, as Andy Diggle's run on Marvel's Thunderbolts coincided with a truly magnificent series of stories. Go to Close Encounters and see if they have any of the collected editions (TPBs) for sale.

Organiser Jeff Chahal said: “What people enjoy is that we have these big names but it’s still a relaxed event - more like a family wedding than a stiff summit. We had visitors of all ages, from as far away as Australia.”