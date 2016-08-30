New wave of tourism for Bedford

The John Bunyan Boat has brought a wave of tourists to town since being launched in July 2013.

Since then more than 18,000 have enjoyed day trips, private parties. wedding receptions and afternoon teas on board.

BedfordBID, which represents more than 500 levy paying businesses in the town centre, helped to launch the boat with an initial donation and since then has helped with boarding signage at Sovereign’s Quay.

In addition BedfordBID has again given some of its Love Bedford shopping and goodie bags to those travelling on the boat to remind them to come back to town again and again.

Graham Mabbutt, commercial director of the John Bunyan Community Boat team said: “BedfordBID has generously helped the John Bunyan Boat with finances and with fabulous publicity.

“It also encouraged its Portas pot associates to support us with £2,000 as part of a link up with the High Street. We are delighted to be able to repay businesses in Bedford by bringing in new customers to the town centre.”

Christina Rowe, director of BedfordBID said: “The John Bunyan Boat has kept a tide of visitors coming into town.”