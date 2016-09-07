New Bedfordshire sport facilities on track to open next year

The new Towers Health and Racquet Club on Clapham Road is now half way through its build and right on track to open in March next year.

When built, the new facility will incorporate indoor and outdoor tennis courts, squash, gym, three fitness studies, swimming pool, spa and bar/café.

A ‘Topping Out’ ceremony was held this week to celebrate the completion of the steel structure.

Mayor Dave Hodgson did the honours at the ceremony and over 50 invited members of the Bedford public took the first opportunity to look around.

The building is now nearly fully enclosed, and the roof is currently being added.

The next couple of months will see the completion of much of the external works, with building fitted out over the coming months.

“It’s really exciting to see the plans for an extremely high quality sporting and leisure facility coming to fruition” said Mayor Dave Hodgson.

“Bedford Borough is already blessed with excellent sporting facilities, but by combining tennis, squash, swimming and gym the Towers Health and Racquets Club will have a unique offering that enhances the local sporting scene even further.”

Local entrepreneur and company managing director, Matthew Towers, said: “We are delighted with the progress with the build to date and the contractors are right on schedule for a March opening next year.”

Towers Health and Racquets will be the only club offering this combination of facilities in Bedfordshire, and will have the only purpose built indoor tennis courts in the north of the county.

“The hugely positive response from the people of Bedford to this development has been amazing, with large numbers already expressing their interest and support” said Matthew.

“We have been inundated with enquiries since announcing the development in March.”

Full background information on the project can be found at http://clubtowers.com/news/club-towers-the-story-so-far/