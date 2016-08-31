Musical for children could get messy

A penguin and an elephant - and a rap about fish fingers - will keep children aged three and over entertained at The Place Theatre, Bedford.

The fun show on Sunday, September 4, Penguin! Elephant! is a musical performance presented by the Goblin Theatre Company, and starts at 3pm.

The story follows Penguin who loves fish fingers but never shares them. Then Elephant turns up. Original songs, hilarious physical comedy and dance, Penguin! Elephant! is a magical new show about celebrating differences. The show includes some food based-mess and a magical balloon ride. Tickets are £10, concessions £8, from www.theplacetheatre.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354321.

Visit www.goblintheatre.co.uk