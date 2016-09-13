Mum’s Great run helps children’s liver charity

A mum from Bromham completed the Great North Run for a charity helping her young daughter.

Hannah Daniels has raised almost £1,400 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

Her one-year-old daughter, Poppy, was diagnosed with the rare liver condition, alpha 1 anti-trypsin deficiency,

Hannah said: “Liver disease in children was something we knew nothing at all about but the team from CLDF were on hand with so much information as soon as Poppy was diagnosed. They are usually there when we attend our appointments at Kings College Hospital in London, which is a real support, and they put us in touch with other families whose children have liver disease, which we find really helpful.”

Hannah is keen on running and decided that the Great North Run would be the right fundraising challenge.

She said: “I even talked my brother Mark and friend Chloe into taking part with me so that we could complete it as part of a team. I’m so proud that we did – it was hard work but we absolutely loved it. Mark and I did it in 2 hours 35 and Chloe completed in 2 hours 15. And between us we have raised over £2,800.”

CLDF chief executive, Alison Taylor, added: “We are the only charity which is dedicated to fighting all forms of childhood liver disease. We do this by providing information, emotional support, research funds and a voice for all affected. To do this, however we rely entirely on voluntary donations, which is why we are so grateful that Hannah put together a Great North Run team for us. They did brilliantly and should be thoroughly proud of themselves.”

You can still support Team Poppy by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runforpoppy.

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org