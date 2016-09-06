Men tied up home owner before raiding house for money in ‘descpicable’ Bedfordshire crime

Police are appealing for witnesses after four men forced their way into a house in Marston Moretaine.

At approximately 6.40am yesterday (Monday) the offenders forced their way into the property in Howes Drive.

They tied the victim’s hands together while the searched the property, stealing money and mobile phones.

Two of the men are described as Asian and in their mid-30s, one is described as 5’9” and slim, the other is described as five feet tall and stocky.

The third man is described as Asian, in his early 20s, slim, with short black hair and the fourth man is described as white, in his 20s, large, with short ginger hair.

All of the men were wearing navy trousers and navy tops, in what is believed to be an attempt to impersonate law enforcement officers.

It is believed the men left the scene in a black car with the registration number starting SF16.

Detective constable Darren Armitage, said: “This was a completely brazen and despicable crime - and an understandably terrifying ordeal for the victim.

“I am urgently appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact us, and I would like to reassure the public that we are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to find the men responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID North on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.