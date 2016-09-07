Man tried to resist arrest by climbing on to roof of Kempston shop

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
Residents in Orchard Street, Kempston looked on as the man climbed onto the roof of a shop where he resisted arrest for almost four hours.
A woman who lives in the area, said: “I saw helicopters flying over and loads of police officers were trying to speak to him and get him to come down.
“It was a joke, we all thought he was just being stupid because he didn’t look upset - he kept raising his hands like he was proud of something.
“I watched the whole thing and someone said he had a knife but I don’t know if that was true.”
The man, believed to be visiting the area from Derby was arrested following the incident.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.