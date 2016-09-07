Man tried to resist arrest by climbing on to roof of Kempston shop

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

Residents in Orchard Street, Kempston looked on as the man climbed onto the roof of a shop where he resisted arrest for almost four hours.

A woman who lives in the area, said: “I saw helicopters flying over and loads of police officers were trying to speak to him and get him to come down.

“It was a joke, we all thought he was just being stupid because he didn’t look upset - he kept raising his hands like he was proud of something.

“I watched the whole thing and someone said he had a knife but I don’t know if that was true.”

The man, believed to be visiting the area from Derby was arrested following the incident.