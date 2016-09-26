Man charged in conncetion to Bedfordshire shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Bedfordshire earlier this year.

Kierran Hall, 20, has been charged with two firearms offences relating to a shooting in Elstow, Bedfordshire, on Saturday, July 9.

The incident was one of four shootings that happened in Bedfordshire over that weekend, which police believe are connected.

Detective inspector Katie Dounias, said: “We have a team of officers who are continuing to work incredibly hard to establish the circumstances around these shootings and to bring those responsible to justice.

“I’d like to reassure the public that enquiries remain on-going and a number of arrests have been made so far. I’d like to thank the public for their assistance so far with the investigation and I’d continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.”

Hall of Houghton Conquest, appeared in court on Friday (September 23) and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance in October.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.