‘Love Where You Live’ campaign comes to Bedford

McDonalds business franchisee Ismail Anilmis had teams at 10 different restaurants promoting activities to encourage the community to ‘Love Where You Live’ yesterday (August 23).

From the Bedford High Street McDonalds Assistant Manager Mandy Smith, with the help of her partner Paul, designed, built and installed an art display cabinet for the Salvation Army Woolpack Hub in the town centre.

“All of our 10 restaurants across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Warwickshire and Oxfordshire are taking part in the project because we want them to be a positive part of the community,” said Ismail, who welcomed Bedford Borough councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland to officially “open” the artwork cabinet.

Ismail’s I & A Restaurants are involved in a wide range of good works from neighbourhood clean-ups to supporting the Ronald McDonald House which provides accommodation to families visiting a regional hospital for children.

On the same day as the McDonalds visit, Tuesday August 23, the Salvation Army was staging a family fun day, with free bouncy castle and the opportunity play games in the enclosed basketball, football and cricket courts.

The refurbishment of the former Woolpack pub opposite the Salvation Army Church in Commercial Road has added to the upgrading and investment in that part of Bedford.

This continues with the Riverside North development next door. That cinema and restaurant complex is due to open in the Spring of 2017, meanwhile further along River Street the Pilgrim’s Progress has been upgraded by JD Wetherspoon into a hotel.

McDonalds High Street is represented on the Bedford Business Improvement District (BID) board by Zap Hussain. director of the BedfordBID Christina Rowe, said: “It is great to see an important corner of Bedford Town Centre undergoing such significant investment and for one of High Street businesses to be supporting the neighbourhood.”