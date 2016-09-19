Looked After Children awards celebrate the magical moments

Disney came to Bedford to celebrate the ‘magical moments’ at the Looked After Children annual awards.

The event took place at the University of Bedfordshire and provided an opportunity to celebrate the talents, achievements and successes of the children and young people who are supported and cared for by Bedford Borough Council.

With a theme of ‘children in care council’ over 200 guests got dressed to impress at the event.

The event consisted of an activity zone with a roaming magician, Disney characters, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling and an interactive photo-booth.

This was followed by two award ceremonies (up to 11 years and one for 12 years+) for the 205 nominations that were received for young people by their social workers, teachers and foster carers.

This year there were nine categories with one winner coming from each age range:

- Arts and Music award presented by local dance company 2-Step

- Bravery award presented by local YouTube vlogger Ben Zanna

- Compassion award presented by You Tube sensations Jake Mitchel and Saffron Barker

- Education, Employment and Training award presented by councillor Henry Vann

- Life Skills awards presented by Mayor, Dave Hodgson

- Personal Development award presented by chief executive, Philip Simpkins

- Resilience award presented by Colin Foster, chief education officer

- Sports award presented by Lance Haggith, from Sports Trader

- Transition award presented by Kevin Crompton, director of children’s and adults’ services

There were also two outstanding achievement winners per age category with their award being presented by councillor Shan Hunt.

Councillor Hunt, said: “Many children in care have had a tough life through no fault of their own and to witness their determination to achieve against all odds, it is not only moving, but inspiring.”

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson, said: “It is wonderful to see these talented young people given some richly deserved recognition for their personal accomplishments. As corporate parents, their achievements make us extremely proud of them.”

Staff at Bedford Borough Council raised over £1,000 towards funding the event and local business contributed sponsorship and fundraising prizes throughout the year.