Independent schools in line for top awards

Two Bedford schools which joined forces three years ago have been shortlisted in national awards.

Rushmoor School and St Andrew’s School are both in line to win in the Independent Schools Association’s Awards.

Rushmoor School sport

Rushmoor School is one of the final three schools in the category for outstanding provision in sport, and have been judged on their outstanding provision of opportunities offered to pupils.

St Andrew’s is one of the finalists in the early years award for excellence and innovation and this part of the school was recently judged to be ‘outstanding’ in its inspection report.

Principal Ian Daniel said: “We are highly delighted to have been nominated in two categories for these prestigious awards. As small, non-selective, independent schools, our aims are to provide the very best level of education, pastoral care and enrichment opportunities to all our pupils. Receiving recognition at a national level is extremely pleasing as it underlines the high level of provision the alliance provides.”

